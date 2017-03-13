NAIA teams visit local schools to help inspire kids - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

NAIA teams visit local schools to help inspire kids

BILLINGS, Mont. -

We are two days away from tip-off at the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championships. Teams started arriving in the Magic City on Sunday and are already hitting the courts.

This afternoon, the teams took a break and headed to local elementary schools to meet with the kids

The students at Alkali Creek Elementary and Sandstone Elementary Schools made posters, recited some chants and made the teams feel welcome.

Columbia College guard, Morgan Brandt says it was cool seeing the community come together to welcome them.

The players met with the kids and told them what it takes to be an athlete, while staying on top of their homework. They also broke down what makes a team and how to build that bond.

The ladies ran group exercises, answered questions, and the kids were able to shoot some hoops with the ladies.

"We talked about, in my group, was friendship and then hard work and friendship. We kind of talked about like, what do you find interesting and what do you find good qualities in your friends and why are you friends with them? And then the hard work part was, what do you want to be when you grow up? And hard work is the big key in that, so if you put hard work in and you will find success in your dreams and what you wanna do," Brandt said.

"You're a student before an athlete, so definitely have your grades high and having an education is just like doing a sport. If you want to get better at it, it's not just doing the class work, it's going back home doing your homework and doing everything you can to master what you have to do," William Penn University forward, Allison Phillips said.

KULR-8 also asked the teams if they've hit the court yet.

Brandt says they did this morning and joked about how the altitude had them out of breath at first. Phillips says they'll practice later tonight and they're excited because the WPU's women's basketball team hasn't been to the championships in nearly 30-years.

