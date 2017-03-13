Red Lodge Mountain extends current ski season - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Red Lodge Mountain extends current ski season

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Good news for skiers! Red Lodge Mountain has announced a two-week extension to its current ski season.

The ski resort announced the extension Monday in a news release.

With March and April typically being the snowiest months of the season for Red Lodge Mountain, the resort is hoping the extended season will allow skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to enjoy late season snow.

With the extended season the resort will be open during Easter, which representatives at the resort say is a popular weekend for skiers.

In the news release it states their ability to stay open will depend on weather and snow conditions.

Closing date for the resort is now scheduled for Sunday, April 16.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Flooding in the Heights

    Flooding in the Heights

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:23:32 GMT

    KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.

    KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.

  • San Francisco police seek motive in UPS shooting

    San Francisco police seek motive in UPS shooting

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:19:56 GMT

    San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released. 

    San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released. 

  • Texas police seize 600 lbs of meth-laced lollipops

    Texas police seize 600 lbs of meth-laced lollipops

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:33 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:33:10 GMT
    They may look innocent, but Texas police say these lollipops are actually laced with methamphetamine. The drugs have a street value of almost a million dollars! According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 600 lbs of the dangerous drug were found in a home in Houston Monday. Police believe the candy was intended to be distributed among children. Police discovered the drugs while actually investigating a burglary when a neighbor said someone was breaking into the house. Poli...
    They may look innocent, but Texas police say these lollipops are actually laced with methamphetamine. The drugs have a street value of almost a million dollars! According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, 600 lbs of the dangerous drug were found in a home in Houston Monday. Police believe the candy was intended to be distributed among children. Police discovered the drugs while actually investigating a burglary when a neighbor said someone was breaking into the house. Poli...

  • The Latest: Mika family says he suffered multiple gun shots

    The Latest: Mika family says he suffered multiple gun shots

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:26:10 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.
    President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are "deeply saddened" by news of a shooting "tragedy" at a congressional baseball game.

  • Snow hits northwest Wyoming

    Snow hits northwest Wyoming

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:00:10 GMT
    Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict...
    Threatening funnel clouds and snow hit northwest Wyoming Monday night. The snow storm was in Yellowstone National Park. And, several people saw and photographed the funnel cloud near Burlington, Wyoming, a hundred miles to the East. Witnesses said the funnel cloud appeared over a ridge in the Big Horn Basin for about ten minutes Monday night. Although there were reports of a tornado near Cody, Park County’s emergency management coordinator could not find witnesses, or pict...

  • North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

    North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 6:00 PM EDT2017-06-14 22:00:30 GMT

    A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

    A 21-year-old North Carolina man suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

    Doggie discrimination: What are your rights when it comes to service dogs?

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:52 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:52:43 GMT

    A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

    A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination. 

  • Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek

    Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:05:17 GMT

    A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon. 

    A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon. 