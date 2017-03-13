Red Lodge Mountain extends current ski season

Good news for skiers! Red Lodge Mountain has announced a two-week extension to its current ski season.

The ski resort announced the extension Monday in a news release.

With March and April typically being the snowiest months of the season for Red Lodge Mountain, the resort is hoping the extended season will allow skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to enjoy late season snow.

With the extended season the resort will be open during Easter, which representatives at the resort say is a popular weekend for skiers.

In the news release it states their ability to stay open will depend on weather and snow conditions.

Closing date for the resort is now scheduled for Sunday, April 16.