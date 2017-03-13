Grammy award-winner, Paul Simon, to perform two shows in Montana - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Grammy award-winner, Paul Simon, to perform two shows in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The one and only Paul Simon is coming to Billings.

The Grammy award winner is performing at Rimrock Auto Arena, Tuesday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. Those prices are $65 & $85.

PaulSimon.com also shows him performing in Missoula, June 21 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, but that has not been independently confirmed by the venue. 

