Grammy award-winner, Paul Simon, to perform two shows in Montana

The one and only Paul Simon is coming to Billings.

The Grammy award winner is performing at Rimrock Auto Arena, Tuesday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. Those prices are $65 & $85.

PaulSimon.com also shows him performing in Missoula, June 21 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, but that has not been independently confirmed by the venue.