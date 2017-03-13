Stabbing at Planet Lockwood overnight under investigation

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement program from Billings Clinic celebrates its first anniversary Tuesday.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
The Public Works department requested a resolution that was passed at the city council meeting last night to reassess street maintenance that includes snow plowing during the winter.
The Public Works department requested a resolution that was passed at the city council meeting last night to reassess street maintenance that includes snow plowing during the winter.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
Our local American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to help the Event Leadership Team execute the Relay For Life event on July 7 and 8.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced Monday U.S. beef will begin shipping to China. This after aggressive negotiations between China and the United States.
Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester announced Monday U.S. beef will begin shipping to China. This after aggressive negotiations between China and the United States.
The Riverstone Board of Health is proposing to strengthen Montana's Clean Indoor Act for Yellowstone County.
The Riverstone Board of Health is proposing to strengthen Montana's Clean Indoor Act for Yellowstone County.
Saturday, we gave you a tiny preview of Warriors Wishes Montana delivering a long lost journal to the only living relatives of a veteran.
Saturday, we gave you a tiny preview of Warriors Wishes Montana delivering a long lost journal to the only living relatives of a veteran.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
A Bozeman woman recently won a $37,000 verdict in a case of doggie discrimination.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.
Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.