Stabbing at Planet Lockwood overnight under investigation

A 31-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon after he reportedly stabbed another person outside Planet Lockwood in Lockwood around midnight.

According to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, the 26-year-old male victim suffered injuries to the arm and they are non-life threatening.

Once deputies were able to identify a suspect, they visited a possible residence where they found the suspect hiding in the yard.

31-year-old Benjamin Fettkether was arrested and taken to jail.

The stabbing remains under investigation.