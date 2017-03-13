West Golden Bear, Coach's Son Go Viral for Act of Kindness

This past weekend at the Class AA State basketball championships, the West High Golden Bears boys and girls teams both entered as the four seeds out of the east. And like many four seeds, they quickly found themselves in the loser out bracket. Both teams won their second game to end up one game away from the third place match up before falling, leaving many Bear fans visibly sad, and one, maybe more than others. As the Bears' season came to an end, the West High Golden Bear was feeling pretty down. So down, in fact, that the CMR girls head basketball coach Brian Crosby's son felt the need to come over and give him a hug. And you can see just how much the Golden Bear appreciated the pick me up.