NAIA teams start arriving in the Magic City - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

NAIA teams start arriving in the Magic City

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The countdown begins, as we're just days away from the start of the NAIA 2017 Women's Basketball National Championship. Teams have started arriving to the Magic City today.

Teams have been sprinkling in through Billings Logan International Airport Since this morning. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has been greeting the girls with signs and giving the teams t-shirts.

The girls and coaches are packed with excitement as Wednesday, the kick-off to the tournament, gets closer. Some of the players KULR-8 spoke with are southern gals, so Montana is a bit chilly for them, but are excited to see what the Magic City has to offer.

Campbellsville University guard, Lexus Graham says she's looking forward to being a part of history with Billings hosting its first NAIA Women's Basketball National Championships here and has a lot to do before game time.

"Campbellsville University Lady Tiger basketball is always willing to make history, so it's a great experience for us to go through. Tuesday we have the banquette, so Wednesday we play, we're going to go over the film and get ready to play," she said.

Everyone here at kulr-8 wants to wish the teams good luck as they get ready to go to war on the court. Make sure to tune in to KULR-8 for the latest on NAIA's brackets..

The tournament starts Wednesday, the 15th and goes until the 21st.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Flooding in the Heights

    Flooding in the Heights

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-06-14 00:23:32 GMT

    KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.

    KULR 8 had been receiving reports from Facebook of flooding. Particularly in basements located in the Heights.

  • Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Free tacos at Taco Bell thanks to the Golden State Warriors

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:53:40 GMT
    Taco Bell, FacebookTaco Bell, Facebook
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...
    Time for taco Tuesday! Taco Bell is giving out free Doritos Locos tacos this Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Just thank Steph Curry!) As part of the "steal a game, steal a taco" campaign, Taco Bell guests will receive one free taco (while supplies last) because the Golden State Warriors "stole" a win on the road during the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Taco Bell's website, only one taco can be claimed per person and no purchase is necess...

  • Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:44:57 GMT

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

  • MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:11:47 GMT

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

  • Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek

    Man drowns after falling into Rock Creek

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-06-13 20:05:17 GMT

    A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon. 

    A 60-year-old man from Georgia dies while fishing Rock Creek south of Roberts Monday afternoon. 

  • Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:14:54 GMT

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Sunday, June 11 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-06-11 21:28:01 GMT

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 