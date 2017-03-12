NAIA teams start arriving in the Magic City

The countdown begins, as we're just days away from the start of the NAIA 2017 Women's Basketball National Championship. Teams have started arriving to the Magic City today.

Teams have been sprinkling in through Billings Logan International Airport Since this morning. The Billings Chamber of Commerce has been greeting the girls with signs and giving the teams t-shirts.

The girls and coaches are packed with excitement as Wednesday, the kick-off to the tournament, gets closer. Some of the players KULR-8 spoke with are southern gals, so Montana is a bit chilly for them, but are excited to see what the Magic City has to offer.

Campbellsville University guard, Lexus Graham says she's looking forward to being a part of history with Billings hosting its first NAIA Women's Basketball National Championships here and has a lot to do before game time.

"Campbellsville University Lady Tiger basketball is always willing to make history, so it's a great experience for us to go through. Tuesday we have the banquette, so Wednesday we play, we're going to go over the film and get ready to play," she said.

Everyone here at kulr-8 wants to wish the teams good luck as they get ready to go to war on the court. Make sure to tune in to KULR-8 for the latest on NAIA's brackets..

The tournament starts Wednesday, the 15th and goes until the 21st.