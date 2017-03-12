High School Championship Highlights and Scores 3/11 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

BOYS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Billings Skyview 69, Missoula Hellgate 52
    
Great Falls 66, Billings West 52
    
Third Place    
Billings Skyview 83, Great Falls 55
    
Championship    
Kalispell Glacier 46, Bozeman 42
    
State A at Butte
Loser Out    
Belgrade 57, Laurel 46
    
Polson 62, Butte Central 59
    
Third Place    
Polson 54, Belgrade 47
    
Championship    
Dillon 59, Billings Central 45
    
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Shelby 76, Lame Deer 48
    
Whitehall 64, Missoula Loyola 62
    
Third Place    
Shelby 52, Whitehall 42
    
Championship    
Malta 54, Anaconda 51
    
State C at Bozeman
Loser Out    
Hays-Lodgepole 69, Box Elder 60
    
Scobey-Opheim 57, Fairview 48
    
Third Place    
Scobey-Opheim 74, Hays-Lodgepole 72
    
Championship    
Arlee 71, Manhattan Christian 67
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Billings Senior 49, Great Falls Russell 44
    
Bozeman 37, Billings West 28
    
Third Place    
Billings Senior 42, Bozeman 34
    
Championship    
Helena 46, Missoula Sentinel 41
    
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Red Lodge 47, Florence 42
    
Three Forks 59, Wolf Point 44
    
Third Place    
Three Forks 63, Red Lodge 56
    
Championship    
Fairfield 34, Malta 33