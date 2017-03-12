High School Championship Highlights and Scores 3/11

BOYS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Billings Skyview 69, Missoula Hellgate 52
Great Falls 66, Billings West 52
Third Place
Billings Skyview 83, Great Falls 55
Championship
Kalispell Glacier 46, Bozeman 42
State A at Butte
Loser Out
Belgrade 57, Laurel 46
Polson 62, Butte Central 59
Third Place
Polson 54, Belgrade 47
Championship
Dillon 59, Billings Central 45
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Shelby 76, Lame Deer 48
Whitehall 64, Missoula Loyola 62
Third Place
Shelby 52, Whitehall 42
Championship
Malta 54, Anaconda 51
State C at Bozeman
Loser Out
Hays-Lodgepole 69, Box Elder 60
Scobey-Opheim 57, Fairview 48
Third Place
Scobey-Opheim 74, Hays-Lodgepole 72
Championship
Arlee 71, Manhattan Christian 67
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Billings Senior 49, Great Falls Russell 44
Bozeman 37, Billings West 28
Third Place
Billings Senior 42, Bozeman 34
Championship
Helena 46, Missoula Sentinel 41
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Red Lodge 47, Florence 42
Three Forks 59, Wolf Point 44
Third Place
Three Forks 63, Red Lodge 56
Championship
Fairfield 34, Malta 33
