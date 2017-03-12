High School Championship Highlights and Scores 3/11

BOYS BASKETBALL

State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Billings Skyview 69, Missoula Hellgate 52



Great Falls 66, Billings West 52



Third Place

Billings Skyview 83, Great Falls 55



Championship

Kalispell Glacier 46, Bozeman 42



State A at Butte

Loser Out

Belgrade 57, Laurel 46



Polson 62, Butte Central 59



Third Place

Polson 54, Belgrade 47



Championship

Dillon 59, Billings Central 45



State B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Shelby 76, Lame Deer 48



Whitehall 64, Missoula Loyola 62



Third Place

Shelby 52, Whitehall 42



Championship

Malta 54, Anaconda 51



State C at Bozeman

Loser Out

Hays-Lodgepole 69, Box Elder 60



Scobey-Opheim 57, Fairview 48



Third Place

Scobey-Opheim 74, Hays-Lodgepole 72



Championship

Arlee 71, Manhattan Christian 67



GIRLS BASKETBALL

State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Billings Senior 49, Great Falls Russell 44



Bozeman 37, Billings West 28



Third Place

Billings Senior 42, Bozeman 34



Championship

Helena 46, Missoula Sentinel 41



State B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Red Lodge 47, Florence 42



Three Forks 59, Wolf Point 44



Third Place

Three Forks 63, Red Lodge 56



Championship

Fairfield 34, Malta 33