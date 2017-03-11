National Finals Skijoring Races in Red Lodge - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

National Finals Skijoring Races in Red Lodge

RED LODGE, Mont. -

"It's the most dangerous thing you can do on a horse with a guy attached to ya', chasing ya'," horse rider, Rick Farmsworth said.

He says horses are normally an escape animal that runs freely. But, in skijoring, it's a team combined of a horse, a rider and a skier.

As the trio makes their way around the obstacle, the skier is holding on to a rope that the rider is holding onto the other end, going up to 25 miles per hour. The skier is also hitting jumps in the obstacle.     

"They're going fast, we're in the mud, we're turning left, they're going over jumps. You get to the crowds, the horse he knows it, picks up his ears -- it's fun," he said.

It's Farmsworth's second year doing skijoring and he's not doing so bad. They're sitting at third place for the first day.

Red Lodge Skijoring Association is hosting the National Finals Skijoring Races.

The teams are hoping to have a clean run with the fastest time.

Farmsworth says even though it's dangerous, skijoring is a lot of fun so the key to being safe:

"We prepare by riding our horses 3.. 4 times a week and every weekend when there's not a skijoring event but it takes a lot of practice and you have to have a good horse and a good skier," he said.

After the event, people headed to Bogart's Restaurant to benefit two local charities. On Sunday, there will be a chili cook-off and the awards ceremony at Foster and Logan's Pub and Grill.

  • Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:44:57 GMT

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

  • MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:11:47 GMT

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

  • Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:14:54 GMT

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

  • Asian stocks up as investors shrug off tech rout, eye Fed

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:21:06 GMT
    Asian stock markets are higher as investors brushed off a second day of big losses on Wall Street tech stocks a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates.
  • Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:25:38 GMT

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

  • Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:05:50 GMT

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

  • Tori Bender

    Tori Bender recently graduated from the University of California, in Santa Barbara with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication. The day she graduated she packed her bags and made her way to Montana to start
