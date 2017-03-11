The body of Gibson Lee Mathers found Saturday

The body of Gibson “Gib” Lee Mathers, age 61 of Powell who had been missing since Tuesday, January 31st has been found on the North Fork.

A local man on horseback discovered Mathers' body at 11:00 Saturday morning. It was found in the Elk Fork Creek Drainage approximately two miles south of highway 14-16-20 West.

Deputies from the Park County Sheriff's Office as well as members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue are currently on scene.

The investigation into Mathers' death is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.