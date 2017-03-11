The body of Gibson Lee Mathers found Saturday - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

The body of Gibson Lee Mathers found Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
CODY, Wyo. -

The body of Gibson “Gib” Lee Mathers, age 61 of Powell who had been missing since Tuesday, January 31st has been found on the North Fork. 

A local man on horseback discovered Mathers' body at 11:00 Saturday morning. It was found in the Elk Fork Creek Drainage approximately two miles south of highway 14-16-20 West.

Deputies from the Park County Sheriff's Office as well as members of the Sheriff's Search and Rescue are currently on scene.

The investigation into Mathers' death is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Garth Brooks keeps promise to fan

    Sunday, June 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-12 01:14:54 GMT

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

    Yesterday, we told you about a young man with tickets to all five of the Garth Brooks concerts.

  • Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Lacy family braces for thunderstorm

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:44:57 GMT

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

    Due to the severe thunderstorm warning today, KULR 8 wanted to check up on the Lacy family in Laurel whose house could possibly be swept away by the Yellowstone River.

  • MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    MetraPark reflects on Garth Brooks, looks ahead to busy season

    Monday, June 12 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-06-12 21:11:47 GMT

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

    Garth Brooks is in the record books for Montana. The five show event at MetraPark over the weekend sold more tickets than any other sport or entertainment event in state history.

  • Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Pedestrian killed by train in Billings

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-11 15:25:38 GMT

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

    Billings police are investigating an early morning fatality. Officers were called to the train crossing on North Broadway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.  A body was found beneath the train shortly after. 

  • Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Gianforte pleads guilty, sentenced to anger management

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-06-12 17:05:50 GMT

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

    Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte appeared in court Monday morning for his misdemeanor assault charges against Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs. Judge Rick West has sentenced him to six months deferred sentence and four days in jail -- two of those days to be on the work program -- and a $300 fine. 

  • Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Big Flat public access banned because of bought property

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-06-12 04:23:59 GMT

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

    New private property makes it difficult for locals to get on the trails off of Big Flat Rd. 

  • Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Kayak capsizes, sending two into Yellowstone River

    Sunday, June 11 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-06-11 21:28:01 GMT

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

    A search for two kayakers stuck on the Yellowstone River had emergency crews out until early Sunday morning. 

  • Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July

    Law enforcement agencies prepare for Marsy's Law in July

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:02 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:02:34 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month. 

    BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement agencies across Montana are looking to add staff and equipment in preparation for a crime victims' rights law that goes into effect next month. 