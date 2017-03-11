One person taken to hospital after driving over 60 ft. embankment

One person is taken to Holy Rosary Hospital after a crash in Miles City Friday just before 1 p.m.

Miles City Battalion Chief Branden Stevens said in a press release, Miles City Fire Rescue was called to a crash on highway 59 North for a car that drove over a 60 ft. embankment into the Sunday Creek Drainage.

Rescue crews lifted the patient up from the embankment to the highway with a rope rescue.

The condition of the patient is not stated in the report.