State Tournament Semifinal Highlights and Scores 3/10

Billings West 55, Missoula Sentinel 47
Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Flathead 51
Semifinal
Bozeman 54, Great Falls 52
Kalispell Glacier 48, Billings Skyview 40
State A at Butte
Loser Out
Belgrade 68, Hardin 67
Polson 51, Hamilton 45
Semifinal
Billings Central 47, Laurel 43
Dillon 53, Butte Central 39
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Lame Deer 68, Cut Bank 66
Whitehall 71, Lodge Grass 56
Semifinal
Anaconda 68, Shelby 64, OT
Malta 90, Missoula Loyola 88, 2OT
State C at Bozeman
Loser Out
Box Elder 62, Bridger 50
Fairview 75, Plenty Coups 72
Semifinal
Arlee 81, Hays-Lodgepole 71
Manhattan Christian 74, Scobey-Opheim 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out
Billings Senior 47, Kalispell Glacier 45
Billings West 56, Helena Capital 53, OT
Semifinal
Helena 45, Bozeman 43
Missoula Sentinel 49, Great Falls Russell 33
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out
Florence 60, Colstrip 59
Three Forks 59, Ronan 49
Semifinal
Fairfield 48, Wolf Point 40
Malta 55, Red Lodge 29
