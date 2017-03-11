State Tournament Semifinal Highlights and Scores 3/10 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

State Tournament Semifinal Highlights and Scores 3/10

Billings West 55, Missoula Sentinel 47
    
Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Flathead 51
    
Semifinal    
Bozeman 54, Great Falls 52
    
Kalispell Glacier 48, Billings Skyview 40
    
State A at Butte
Loser Out    
Belgrade 68, Hardin 67
    
Polson 51, Hamilton 45
    
Semifinal    
Billings Central 47, Laurel 43
    
Dillon 53, Butte Central 39
    
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Lame Deer 68, Cut Bank 66
    
Whitehall 71, Lodge Grass 56
    
Semifinal    
Anaconda 68, Shelby 64, OT
    
Malta 90, Missoula Loyola 88, 2OT
    
State C at Bozeman
Loser Out    
Box Elder 62, Bridger 50
    
Fairview 75, Plenty Coups 72
    
Semifinal    
Arlee 81, Hays-Lodgepole 71
    
Manhattan Christian 74, Scobey-Opheim 53
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL
State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Billings Senior 47, Kalispell Glacier 45
    
Billings West 56, Helena Capital 53, OT
    
Semifinal    
Helena 45, Bozeman 43
    
Missoula Sentinel 49, Great Falls Russell 33
    
State B at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Florence 60, Colstrip 59
    
Three Forks 59, Ronan 49
    
Semifinal    
Fairfield 48, Wolf Point 40
    
Malta 55, Red Lodge 29