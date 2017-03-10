Wet snow drives tow numbers up

Although the past two weeks have been warm, the snow yesterday proves winter still is not over yet.

Tow companies said with this past storm, there were about 25 calls in 24 hours for service.

Several towing companies said this type of snow is dangerous because black ice can quickly form underneath the snow, causing dangerous driving conditions. Tow company staffers said just because the roads seem slushy instead of icy, you should still drive with caution.