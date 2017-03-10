Former Billings teacher convicted of rape to be released on paro - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Former Billings teacher convicted of rape to be released on parole

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Stacey Rambold Stacey Rambold
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A former Billings teacher, sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a student, will be released on parole to California later this month.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections spokeswoman, Judy Beck, 57-year-old Stacey Rambold requested parole to California in January. His request was approved by the State of California on Monday, March 6. She said Rambold will be released later this month on March 21. Rambold will be required to register a sex offender. He will be supervised and required to wear GPS monitoring. Rambold served two and a half years of his 10-year sentence.

In 2008, Rambold, a former teacher at Billings Senior High School, was charged with sexual assault without consent. His 14-year-old victim later took her own life in February of 2010. That July, Rambold cut a plea deal and admitted to the rape in return for a deferred prosecution for 3 years.

In April of 2013, Rambold admitted in court to felony rape, and four months later Judge G. Todd Baugh sentenced Rambold to just 30 days in prison. Judge Baugh said the girl acted "older than her chronological age," which sparked outrage in the community, along with the sentence.  

On Nov. 29, 2013, the Montana Attorney General's Office asked the Montana Supreme Court to vacate that 30-day sentence. A few days later on December 3, Judge Baugh admitted he breached ethical standards, and the following month on Jan. 6, 2014, Baugh announced he wouldn't seek re-election to the bench.

In April 2014, the state's highest court ordered Rambold to be re-sentenced after he received an "illegal sentence of 30 days." The mandatory minimum is two years.
  
After seven judges recused themselves, Judge Randall Spaulding from Roundup was assigned to re-sentence Rambold.

Finally on Sept. 26, 2014 - 2,156 days after he was charged - Rambold was handed his fate. Judge Spaulding sentenced Rambold to 15 years in prison, with five years suspended. 

