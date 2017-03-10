Fort Shaw educators head north to catch salmon

During the school year, one Fort Shaw couple works for Great Falls Public Schools as a counselor and a special education teacher.

But this summer, they're heading over 2,000 miles north, where they'll spend June and July catching salmon in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

Chaienne and Todd Currey and their two young kids will spend the summer by the beach. They'll work catching salmon alongside 500 other people from across the country.

The Currey family say the experience is nothing like "The Deadliest Catch." Instead, they pull salmon into rubber rafts in the water off the beach.

It's not glamorous either.

They live in a refurbished shipping container with no running water or even a toilet. Because there are no roads or stores where they go, they take four plane rides to get there and must barge belongings up in advance - like they're doing this weekend.

Even with all the work, they say the adventure is worth it.

“It gives you time off from one thing so you can go to something completely different," said Todd Currey. "It rejuvenates you so we can be ready to get back to our day jobs.”

After catching the salmon they take it a cannery for processing.

And get this: the Curreys are now bringing that salmon from their nets to tables here in Montana with their business called Cast Fish Sales.

Because they have no business experience, the Curreys said they've appreciated lots of help starting their business. They had help making their business plan, and a local student also designed their business cards.