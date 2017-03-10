Hit-and-run under investigation in Billings

A Billings man is recovering in Salt Lake City after being the victim of a hit and run Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Neil Lawrence police located the 22-year-old unconscious at the intersection of 24th Street West and Central Avenue in Billings around 8:44 p.m.

Police say the injuries are consistent with a hit and run. The man was transported to Billings Clinic before being transported to Salt Lake City. The status of the victim is not known at this time.

As of Friday police have not located a suspect or vehicle in the case.