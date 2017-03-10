Non-Profit Helps People with Taxes for Free

Tax day is coming soon and doing your taxes can be intimidating, right? You're afraid you're missing something, that you're going to get a letter back from the IRS. The VITA program is available to help you with that.

When Scott Gorman needed his taxes done five years ago he went to VITA for help. Now the MSUB Accounting major is volunteering to help others the way he was helped.

Husband and wife Matt and Amy at first were skeptical if Matt's MSUB classmate and VITA volunteer Scott Gorman could do their complicated small-business taxes. Then they saw all the money in returns they were getting back.

"I think the work that Scott does helps at this point thousands of people throughout our city, and it's important for programs like this to exist and more importantly for good people like Scott to be able to take the time to do that and volunteer, numerous hours", Matt Rich, VITA, Tax Client.

"It was very laid back, but professional", Amy Hidekoper, VITA, Tax Client, said. "We got a great tax return and we actually learned a lot about the receipts we should be keeping, the mileage we should be keeping track of and things like that, that we didn't know about."

Amy says VITA made her feel more comfortable than some other tax preparers, because a team worked together to get things approved.

To find out more about VITA you can go to http://www.hrdc7.org/programs/volunteer-income-tax-assistance-vita/