Tax Volunteer Gives Back

One man is volunteering countless hours to help as many people in Billings get their taxes done for free.

When Scott Gorman needed his taxes done five years ago he went to vita for help. now the MSUB accounting major is volunteering to help others the way he was helped.

HRDC intern Scott Gorman says he was impressed the first time he got his taxes done at VITA.

"I started in this program because they helped me, and so I really wanted a way to be able to give back to the Billings community, and so they asked me if I wanted to volunteer the following year and that was five years ago", Scott Gorman, VITA, Site Coordinator said. "So, I've been doing it for five years now."

Gorman says he helped a woman a couple of years ago with a yearly income of $11,000 get a $9,000 tax return, that helped her pay her rent for the entire upcoming year.

To find out where you can get free tax help you can go to http://www.hrdc7.org/programs/volunteer-income-tax-assistance-vita/