Montana is #1 in the country for healthiest pets

Montana ranks number one for being the state with the healthiest pets!

Analysts at Care.com looked at data on illnesses, access to vet care, healthy environments, and how much we spend on our animals each year.

According to Care.com data scientist Joyce Hodel, Montana has plenty of room for our dogs to roam and exercise, which helps us make the top of the list.

She says there's a relatively low number of pets in our shelters which also plays a role into our high ranking. Montana animals also have the longest lifespan in the country.

We should pat ourselves on the backs for being such great pet parents says Care.com.

"That's also beneficial for the pet parents," says Hodel "Studies show that having a pet can make us happier humans. So knowing that your pets are happy and healthy in Montana should make you feel great!"

Our friendly Wyoming neighbors rank #8 for healthiest pets in the United States. Colorado takes the 3rd spot, South Dakota sits at #7 and North Dakota takes the 10th spot.