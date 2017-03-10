Wyoming search and rescue teams continue looking for reporter Gib Mathers

Searchers are racing against time to find a man missing in the Shoshone National Forest near Yellowstone. They need to find newspaper reporter Gib Mathers before a huge snowmelt swells the Shoshone River. Park County Search and Rescue team members say it is the most challenging search of their careers.

Camera video reveals an underwater search of the Shoshone River near where 61-year-old Gib Mathers was last seen six weeks ago.

Since then, Park County Search and Rescue teams used probes in the deep snow near where Mather’s snow-covered truck was discovered. Three dog teams searched the ground and river nearby. Sheriff Scott Steward helped with metal detectors and shovels probed where the dogs signaled a smell.

Park County Search and Rescue Volunteer Aaron Billin said as soon as the river started melting last week, “A team of us came out and two of us had dry suits on. We waded in the river and along the edge of the river searched with an underwater camera underneath the ice shelves…”

And, on this snowy March day, the dogs came out again. It’s been nearly six weeks since Mathers was last seen taking pictures here. At this point, searchers feel the dogs are the best hope to find the missing man.

Search and Rescue Canine Handler Kris Brock explained, “The biggest challenge we’ve had on this search is the amount of snow, and the kind of snow. There’s avalanche dogs all the time that search and recover in snow. However, it’s solid snow. The dogs can walk on it.”

Brock said dogs and handlers sank up to their hips in the snow during initial searches. The snow also cuts the canine’s paws. Brock and her dogs have done hundreds of searches in Park County and Yellowstone. We asked which search was the most difficult.

Her answer, “This one, by far.”

Kirk Waggoner has almost 50 years search experience in Park County.

He said, “This is the most difficult search I’ve ever been involved in.”

Waggoner said there was no sign of the missing man, “There was almost two feet of snow, maybe a little more when Gib was last seen, and there’s been 18 inches or more, maybe 20, 22 inches since he was last seen.”

Adding to the challenge is the wildness of this area, halfway between Cody and Yellowstone. But, the search team is not giving up, because the historically deep snow here is threatening with a huge snowmelt in the spring.

That would make a water search almost impossible. Search and Rescue spokesman Lance Mathess said the trained volunteers and three dog teams have spent more than 800 man-hours searching for Mathess so far. He said the Sheriff, and the searchers go to the area almost every day.