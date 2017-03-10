Wyoming search and rescue teams continue looking for reporter Gib Mathers

Shakespeare in the Parks is gearing up for their 45th season.
A young girl is traveling the country on a special mission. Her mission? To hug cops. Angie Baldwin said that her daughter, Rosalyn, is on a mission of love to show appreciation for law enforcement. To follow Rosalyn's mission, you can visit her facebook page.
Heavy snowpack in the mountains may slow the start of the fire season this summer. But, an invasive weed could start fires earlier than expected. Cheatgrass is spreading across the landscape in Northwest Wyoming.
A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies.
A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
