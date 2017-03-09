Gonorrhea cases rising in Montana

The number of gonorrhea cases is increasing in Montana. According to RiverStone Health, there are eight times as many cases in Montana as there were four years ago and 16 times as many in Yellowstone County alone.

RiverStone Health said in a press release, in 2012 Montana reported 108 confirmed cases.

The number jumped to 864 in 2016.

In Yellowstone County, the number grew from 14 to 234.

Chris Baumert with RiverStone Health said it's not exactly clear what is causing this rise.

He said one factor may be attributed to the fact the disease has become more resistant to antibiotics used to treat it.

He also said more cases may be surfacing because people are using less protection.