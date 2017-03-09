Montana's infrastructure report card

Although the Treasure state received a C- score for infrastructure, the report gave individual grades in which Montana scored high for solid waste and moderately high for transit.

In the report, the ASCE Montana Section gives ways it feels the state can raise it's grade.

One way is to create a plan and work toward funding for the future. The report suggests doing this through creating and funding capitol replacement plans.

The report also suggests supporting the federal programs such as the Highway Trust Fund and National Dam Safety Program, that provide financial help to the state.

Another way the report suggests improving infrastructure, is using outreach programs to inform and educate infrastructure owners and operators.

Finally, innovation efforts should be encouraged including design/ build project delivery and ways to increase waste diversion and recycling.

Here is both the quick breakdown as well as the in depth breakdown of the report.

You can also view the country's report here.