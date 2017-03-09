Trooper injured in head on collision

UPDATE: Sergeant Bennett has a shattered ankle. He will be going in for surgery this afternoon. The other driver is alert and conscious with non-life threatening injuries.

Montana Highway Patrol reports on their Facebook page that Sergeant Scott Bennett was injured Thursday morning following a head on collision.

The press release states that the crash happened around 6AM on US 93 south of Hamilton.

Sgt. Bennett and the other driver have been transported from the scene and are being treated at a local hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Sergeant Bennett is stationed in Hamilton as the Detachment 113 Commander.