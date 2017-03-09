Snow forces Billings Public Schools to use alternate bus routes

A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City.
A single motorcycle crash held up traffic on I-90 around 2:30 Saturday afternoon. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist crashed on I-90 east between Columbus and Park City.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park's maintenance backlog has dropped by $31 million in the last year.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Glacier National Park's maintenance backlog has dropped by $31 million in the last year.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Plow crews in Montana are attacking the final obstacle in the way of opening a trans-mountain highway.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Plow crews in Montana are attacking the final obstacle in the way of opening a trans-mountain highway.
The head of counterterrorism for London's metropolitan police said he expects more arrests and searches in connection with last Saturday's terrorism rampage.
The head of counterterrorism for London's metropolitan police said he expects more arrests and searches in connection with last Saturday's terrorism rampage.
The Food and Drug Administration announces a nationwide birth control pill recall.
The Food and Drug Administration announces a nationwide birth control pill recall.
The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
An injured person can die of blood loss in just five minutes.
An injured person can die of blood loss in just five minutes.
A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.
Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.
The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
The 29th Annual Class B Big Sky All Star Football Game kicks off this Friday and while we know the players who will battle in Billings, SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares fun facts and hidden talents of the people behind the jerseys. Can you guess which player digs graves as their side job? WATCH Class B All Stars hidden talents in the video above.
The 29th Annual Class B Big Sky All Star Football Game kicks off this Friday and while we know the players who will battle in Billings, SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares fun facts and hidden talents of the people behind the jerseys. Can you guess which player digs graves as their side job? WATCH Class B All Stars hidden talents in the video above.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
The Fort Benton High School gym has a new design. A crew from High Performance Floors has been working on the new floor and say the final product will be done by June 16.
The Fort Benton High School gym has a new design. A crew from High Performance Floors has been working on the new floor and say the final product will be done by June 16.