Snow forces Billings Public Schools to use alternate bus routes

Dear Parents, Staff, Students and Community Members:



The heavy, wet snowfall has made the roads very challenging for our school buses. Snow is expected to continue through at least tomorrow. As a result, alternate bus routes are in effect for this afternoon (Thursday) and all day tomorrow.



Alternate bus routes are in effect today (Thursday) and Friday.

The following alternate bus routes will be in effect:

Rehberg Ranch – All bus stops in Rehberg Ranch will be moved to the following alternate bus stop: Rifle Creek Trail @ Iron Horse Trail

Yellowstone Country Club/Augusta Ranch – All bus stops in Yellowstone Country Club and Augusta Ranch (including Sam Snead Trail) can use either of the following alternate bus stops: 54th Street West @ Rimrock Road OR Molt Road @ Masters Blvd.

Hidden Lake Subdivision, including Lorraine St. and all side streets that feed into Lorraine St., will use the following alternate bus stop: Hwy 87 N. @ Lorraine St.

Becraft Lane/Noblewood Dr. (Lockwood) – All bus stops located south of Old Hardin Road between Becraft Lane and Noblewood Drive will have the following alternate bus stop: Becraft Lane @ Enfield Dr.

Please expect delays of 15-30 minutes for all buses tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Terry Nelsen Bouck