Why was the famous Joliet Champion Tree cut down?

The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
The first of 5 Garth Brooks shows in Billings wrapped up today at MetraPark Auto Arena.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
An injured person can die of blood loss in just five minutes.
An injured person can die of blood loss in just five minutes.
A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
A Montana prosecutor says Greg Gianforte will plead guilty to assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected last month the state's only congressman.
Relay For Life of Yellowstone County 2017 is quickly approaching and that means it's time for our annual Road To Relay series.
Relay For Life of Yellowstone County 2017 is quickly approaching and that means it's time for our annual Road To Relay series.
Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.
Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...
The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...
On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.
On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.
Billings contractor Kevin David McGovern was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment, $880,000 in restitution (joint and several with his companies), $800,000 in fines, and 2,000 hours of community service. In total, McGovern and his companies are required to pay $4.85 million in restitution and fines.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
The body of 53-year-old Jeff Murphy has been found. Murphy was reported missing by his family on Thursday. He was hiking Turkey Pen Peak at Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say it appears that his death was the result of a fall. We extend our condolences to the Murphy family.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...
The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.