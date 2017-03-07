Man arrested after stealing truck, hiding in West End home

Rob and Terry Lee said it was an exciting afternoon in their 51st Street neighborhood after one man suspected of burglary locked himself in their work shop.

Lieutenant Kevin Cunningham with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported burglary on 65th Street West Tuesday at 3:20 p.m. In that report, one homeowner said a male suspect broke into his home and then stole a truck to flee the scene. After the homeowner engaged in a brief pursuit of the male suspect, the truck was found wrecked off of 51st Street West.

Following the wreck , Cunningham said the male suspect took off running and sought shelter in a nearby home's work shop. Cunningham said deputies were tipped off on the suspect's location because the homeowner was surprised to discover that the work shop was locked.

After entering the work shop, Cunningham said deputies realized the suspect had climbed into the attic where he was now barricading himself. Cunningham said BPD's K-9 unit was then requested to help extricate the man from the couple's work shop.

Cunningham said the man fought the dog, suffering superficial wounds during his struggle. After about a half an hour, the K-9, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputies, and Billings Police Officers were able to successfully remove the man from the attic and arrest him around 4:15 p.m.

The male suspect is identified as 40-year-old David D. Roundy of Laurel.

Cunningham said no weapons were discovered on Roundy and the situation is still under investigation.

"We want to thank the police officers for going through our house and clearing our house," said the Lees following Tuesday's ordeal. "They were very respectful."

