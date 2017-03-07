Wyoming man pleads guilty in Montana double murder - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Wyoming man pleads guilty in Montana double murder

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A 19-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a couple and wounding their daughter after the family tried to help him along a roadside on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.
    
Jesus Deniz Mendoza pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings to killing Jason and Tana Shane and wounding their daughter near Pryor in July 2015.
    
The Worland man faces life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
       
He offered no motive and denied prosecutors' claims that he asked the Shanes for money prior to the shooting.
    
His attorneys have said Mendoza ingested a considerable amount of the synthetic drug spice prior to his arrest.

KULR-8 was able to speak with the mother of Tana, Joanne Rock Above. She tells me she's lonesome at times, angry and doesn't believe she'll ever have peace again. Joanne says she's doing the best she can along with other family members who are raising Tana and Jason's children. She says there are five girls and two boys. Rock Above tells us they're still struggling with the loss of their mother. She says she wants people to know her daughter was a good woman, a great mother and had a passion for beading.

 Sentencing for Mendoza is scheduled for August 10.   


 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Teen killed on Crow reservation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:03:32 GMT

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

    A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.

  • Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:40:01 GMT

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:30:47 GMT
    1300 6th Ave N.1300 6th Ave N.

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

  • Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

    Carbon County seizes 24 horses from Rescue, owners speak out

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:49:12 GMT

    "It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said. 

    "It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said. 

  • Woman ticketed after six dogs die in hot car

    Woman ticketed after six dogs die in hot car

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:03:37 GMT
    CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman has been ticketed after six dogs died in her hot car.      North Charleston police told news outlets a Summerville woman was cited after she left the dogs in her car at an animal clinic Saturday.      The unnamed woman said she took the dogs to the clinic but put them back in her car because there were aggressive dogs there. A police report said she left the car's air conditioner on and returned about 45 minu...
    CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman has been ticketed after six dogs died in her hot car.      North Charleston police told news outlets a Summerville woman was cited after she left the dogs in her car at an animal clinic Saturday.      The unnamed woman said she took the dogs to the clinic but put them back in her car because there were aggressive dogs there. A police report said she left the car's air conditioner on and returned about 45 minu...

  • Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:12:32 GMT

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

  • Ward off wasps with a locally made wasp trap

    Ward off wasps with a locally made wasp trap

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:28:46 GMT

    A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution. 

    A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution. 

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Illinois man missing in Yellowstone National Park

    Illinois man missing in Yellowstone National Park

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:27:21 GMT

    A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.

    A ground and air search has been initiated for a 53-year-old Illinois man who is reported missing in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan

    Interior head orders review of sage-grouse conservation plan

    Thursday, June 8 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-06-08 20:26:30 GMT

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.

    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted.

  • High water threatening floods in several northwest Wyoming communities

    High water threatening floods in several northwest Wyoming communities

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:45:01 GMT

    High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...

    High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...

    •   