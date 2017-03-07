Wyoming man pleads guilty in Montana double murder

A 19-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a couple and wounding their daughter after the family tried to help him along a roadside on Montana's Crow Indian Reservation.



Jesus Deniz Mendoza pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Billings to killing Jason and Tana Shane and wounding their daughter near Pryor in July 2015.



The Worland man faces life in prison on two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.



He offered no motive and denied prosecutors' claims that he asked the Shanes for money prior to the shooting.



His attorneys have said Mendoza ingested a considerable amount of the synthetic drug spice prior to his arrest.

KULR-8 was able to speak with the mother of Tana, Joanne Rock Above. She tells me she's lonesome at times, angry and doesn't believe she'll ever have peace again. Joanne says she's doing the best she can along with other family members who are raising Tana and Jason's children. She says there are five girls and two boys. Rock Above tells us they're still struggling with the loss of their mother. She says she wants people to know her daughter was a good woman, a great mother and had a passion for beading.



Sentencing for Mendoza is scheduled for August 10.



