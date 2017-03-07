FBI conducting death investigation on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

The FBI is conducting a death investigation on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

According to Agent Travis Burrows, the FBI was called in to assist after 32-year-old Dana Shoulderblade was pronounced dead Sunday at a nearby hospital.

Burrows says the incident that resulted in death took place at a home in Muddy Cluster. The community is located off of Highway 212 near Lame Deer.

The FBI will not comment on the cause of death only saying that it is under investigation.

Burris directed KULR-8 to the BIA when asked if there are any suspects in this case, or if any arrests have been made.

KULR-8 has reached out to the BIA for additional comment.