FBI conducting death investigation on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...
On Wednesday, a Bozeman judge granted Congressman Elect Greg Gianforte a two-week extension to appear on misdemeanor assault charges.
This October, Yellowstone County Judge Russell Fagg will step down from the bench. In a statement Fagg explains that he will step down from his position as a State District Court Judge, effective October 13, 2017.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services said Monday that the new cases in Montana have been reported in 11 different counties.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines announces that he will host his sixteenth tele-town hall on Wednesday, June 7. During the tele-town hall, Daines will answer questions asked from across Montana on a variety of issues.
It's a sport requiring skates and strength, contact and coordination. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee introduces how roller derby is played from the eyes of the women who bout with the Back Alley Brats.
As the weather gets warmer, rivers such as the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers have the potential to cause flooding, mainly due to snow melting from the mountains.
A 14 year old has died after being hit by a train.
Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.
How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...
The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.
A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution.
