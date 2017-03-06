Wyoming expecting thousands of visitors for total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to Wyoming next August, because the “Path of Totality” crosses the Cowboy State. But, only a few communities will get a view of the total eclipse. Cody is not one of them. Community leaders are expecting a surge of visitors anyway.

The proper way to prepare for the total solar eclipse in Wyoming is to put on "safe solar glasses." You must have protective eye wear that has very, very dark lenses. Cody’s Chamber of Commerce ordered hundreds of them that will be for sale in August.

"They are very dark. They are very similar to what welders wear. And they are required viewing for a solar eclipse," Cody Country Chamber Visitor Center Manager Lisa Constantine said.

They are necessary, especially in Cody Country. The total eclipse for Casper, Riverton, Jackson, Theromopolis, and other Wyoming communities on the 60-mile wide "Path of Totality" misses Cody by just a little August 21, so some of the sun will still be visible.

"Cody is not in the path of totality. But, we are very close to the path of totality. We expect to see 98 percent of the total eclipse," Constantine said.

Park County Homeland Security Coordinator Martin Knapp commented, "I’ve heard everything from 250,000 to 500,000 people coming into Wyoming."

Most of those eclipse watchers will not be in Cody, but Constantine said big chain hotels in Cody are already booked the night before the eclipse.

"We’re a short drive to Shoshone, Thermopolis, Casper, and because those communities have been full. They’ve been able to secure lodging, and they’re leaving very early in the morning to be to those locations for the total solar eclipse."

Knapp said some Yellowstone tourists may be caught by surprise.

"Are people going to be stopping on the road, or alongside of the road to see what’s going on, which can create some traffic problems,” he said.

Knapp predicted Cody will get about as many visitors on August 21, as it normally does for the fourth of July festivities.

If you want to know more about where and how to see the eclipse, go to www.travelwyoming.com/eclipse.