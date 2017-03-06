Another project on Grand Avenue is set to start in spring - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Another project on Grand Avenue is set to start in spring

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Those who traveled on Grand Avenue last spring may have said it was a big pain when traveling near Grand and Shiloh.

Another major road construction project is about to take over a part of Grand Avenue this spring.

 The city has been working on the project since the location of the new Ben Steele Middle School was decided. The project will focus on 52nd Sreet West to 58th Street West off of Grand Avenue.

The plan is to widen Grand from 52nd to 58th to a three-lane section. It will also include a multi-use path along the south side of Grand to Rimrock and a traffic signal at the intersection of Grand and 54th.

According to a press release from the City of Billings, the contractor will be allowed to close Grand Avenue and 54th for a portion of the summer with approved detours.

Residents say they are actually looking forward to the completion of the project.

"The traffic is pretty bad on Grand and we can just imagine that when Ben Steele opens it's going to be worse, so we would like to see it. We would actually like to see it to 48th," Kristy Montgomery said.

A public information meeting on the project will be held on March 8th. Bidding will begin March 14th. Construction would start mid- to late April of this year.

Also, starting on March 13th, Central from Shiloh to 48th will be closed completely. The city is doing subdivision utility work.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Veterinary team finds hundreds of ticks on dog

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-05-17 23:40:01 GMT

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

    Best Friends Animal Hospital and Urgent Care posted a picture on their Facebook page last Friday that was quite a shock to its followers.

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:12:32 GMT

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Legal experts say Gianforte is not receiving special treatment for his case

    Legal experts say Gianforte is not receiving special treatment for his case

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-06-08 01:20:19 GMT

    Originally newly-elected Montana congressman Greg Gianfore had until June 7th to appear in court on assault charges.

    Originally newly-elected Montana congressman Greg Gianfore had until June 7th to appear in court on assault charges.

  • Asian shares flat as UK vote, ECB meeting loom

    Asian shares flat as UK vote, ECB meeting loom

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:40 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:40:58 GMT
    U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, led by gains in banks.
    U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, led by gains in banks.

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Early morning car crash sends Billings teens to hospital

    Early morning car crash sends Billings teens to hospital

    Wednesday, September 28 2016 8:50 AM EDT2016-09-28 12:50:25 GMT

    Five teenagers from the Billings area are transported for medical treatment following a vehicle rollover early Wednesday morning.

    Five teenagers from the Billings area are transported for medical treatment following a vehicle rollover early Wednesday morning.