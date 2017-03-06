Yellowstone County organizes funds for special election - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Yellowstone County organizes funds for special election

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Over the next couple of months, republican and democratic candidates running for Montana's lone congressional seat will be on the campaign trail leading up to the special election in May.

Yellowstone County and the rest of Montana are trying to figure out funding for the election.

The county has already gone through the mid-year budget review. The county is granting $131,000 in additional funding for the special election.

Yellowstone County Election Administrator Bret Rutherford says the special election obviously is unscheduled and unbudgeted. He says the county had some money left over from the general election in November.

To run it as a polling place election, Rutherford says it would cost nearly $150,000. But if Senate Bill 305 passes and the county does mail-in ballots, it will cost $90 -100,000 so there are some options to save.

"We do have 65,000 absentee voters already in Yellowstone County, so it'd almost appear like an all mail ballot election except that we will have the polls open on election day," he said.

Again, the special election for Montana's lone congressional seat will be May 25th.

