Super 8 Plays of the Week 3/6

Number 8: Red Lodge girls basketball team punches their ticket to State for the first time in school history!

Number 7: CMR's Daniel Silverstein makes a nice finish in the Rustlers' play-off win versus Senior.

Number 6: West's Cleveland Harvey makes a big block versus Butte in the Bear's play-in game, then Columbia Falls' Kiera Burlage chases down Hardin's Madisan Chavez for the block in the Wildkats Class A State championship.

Number 5: Townsend's Tyson Racht gets the and-one finish versus Lodge Grass in the Southern B Divisional.

Number 4: Cut Banks' Seth Omsberg gets the break away dunk.

Number 3: Lodge Grass' Elijah Rogers gets the bucket for an Indians' game winner over Joliet in the Southern B.

Number 2: Colstrip's Amaya Lafranier finds Madison Bighorn under the bucket for the game winner versus Three Forks to keep the Fillies undefeated heading into State.

Number 1: West's Raquel Jimenez gets the bucket with 1.8 seconds left to send the Golden Bears to State over Great Falls