GOP delegates pick Gianforte as House candidate

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the Montana Republican Party meeting to pick a U.S. House candidate (all times local):
    
8:45 p.m.
    
Montana Republicans have chosen technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte as their candidate for the special election to fill the U.S. House seat left open when Ryan Zinke left to become interior secretary.
    
Gianforte will face Democratic nominee Rob Quist in the May 25 election.
    
Republicans from county committees across the state chose Gianforte over six other potential candidates in a special nominating convention held Monday in Helena.
    
Gianforte is attempting a political comeback after his defeat last fall in the governor's race against the Democratic incumbent, Steve Bullock. He says that Montana needs a representative who is willing to work with President Donald Trump's administration.
    
Gianforte has pledged to run for a second term in 2018 if he wins this year. Zinke and the previous office holder, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, both served only one term.
    
___
    
8 p.m.
    
Republican delegates are casting their votes after hearing five-minute speeches from each of the seven candidates for the party's U.S. House nomination.
    
Apparent front runner Greg Gianforte told the 203 voting delegates Monday night that far more voters recognize his name than any other candidate. He says that will be important in an abbreviated campaign before the May 25 election.
    
Former state Sen. Ken Miller says he believes his 30 years of business and political experience has led him to this point. He says he can win Democrats over by talking about issues.
    
State Sen. Ed Buttrey says he wouldn't rely on rhetoric or ideology, but on facts and data to make the best decisions for Montana.
    
Also competing are former state legislator Ed Walker from Billings, state Rep. Carl Glimm of Kila, Dean Rehbein of Missoula and Samuel Redfern of Missoula.
    
___
    
6:20 p.m.
    
Montana Republicans have convened their meeting to pick a candidate for the U.S. House special election on May 25.
    
Delegates from across the state spent Monday afternoon meeting with the seven people competing for the party's nomination before gathering in a Helena hotel ballroom to vote in the evening. A total of 203 delegates are voting.
    
The winner will face musician Rob Quist, whom the Democrats nominated on Sunday.
    
The Libertarian Party is expected to choose its candidate this weekend.
    
Secretary of State spokeswoman Morgan Williams says no independent or minor-party candidate met Monday's deadline to turn in a petition, meaning that no other candidates will be on the ballot.
    
___
    
Noon
    
Montana Republicans are picking their candidate to take on Democrat Rob Quist in the special election to replace Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House.
    
Delegates from Republican county central committees across the state will choose between seven candidates on Monday night in Helena.
    
On Sunday, state Democrats voted for Quist, a popular musician and political newcomer, after four rounds of voting.
    
The Republican candidates include technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte, who recently lost an expensive governor's race to incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock.
    
The seven GOP hopefuls began their day answering questions in a candidate forum before about 60 voting delegates and several dozen observers.
    
Ginaforte used the forum to attack Quist. Gianforte painted Quist as far left politically and said the state doesn't need to send a musician to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
    
___
    
This story has been updated to correct the number of voting delegates to 203.

