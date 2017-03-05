Convicted rapist dies in Montana State Prison from illness

Montana State Prison inmate Lucien Sidney Bonck died on March 4, 2017 of an extended illness at the Lewistown Infirmary in Lewistown, Montana, according to a press release.

Bonck, 63, was convicted in 2004 for the crime of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

In 2008, Bonck was sentenced to 20 years with 14 suspended, and was paroled in 2008.

In 2011, he was convicted of another three counts of Sexual Intercourse without Consent and 3 counts of Sexual Assault and 1 count as a Persistent Offender for Tampering with Witness. For each of the 7 counts, Mr. Bonck received a sentence of 100 years without the possibility of parole.