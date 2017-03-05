Convicted rapist dies in Montana State Prison from illness - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Convicted rapist dies in Montana State Prison from illness

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
LEWISTOWN, Mont. -

Montana State Prison inmate Lucien Sidney Bonck died on March 4, 2017 of an extended illness at the Lewistown Infirmary in Lewistown, Montana, according to a press release.

Bonck, 63, was convicted in 2004 for the crime of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent.

In 2008, Bonck was sentenced to 20 years with 14 suspended, and was paroled in 2008.  

In 2011, he was convicted of another three counts of Sexual Intercourse without Consent and 3 counts of Sexual Assault and 1 count as a Persistent Offender for Tampering with Witness. For each of the 7 counts, Mr. Bonck received a sentence of 100 years without the possibility of parole. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Snake expert warns hikers to be careful

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:12:32 GMT

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

    Hiking around Montana is a very popular activity. According to the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website, there are ten snake species in the state and only one of them is venomous.

  • Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

    Disgruntled ex-worker kills 5, then himself

    Monday, June 5 2017 12:04 PM EDT2017-06-05 16:04:54 GMT

    Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

    Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

  • Large part of small Wyoming town sells for $500,000

    Large part of small Wyoming town sells for $500,000

    A big part of a small Wyoming town has sold at auction for a price lower than expected.
    A big part of a small Wyoming town has sold at auction for a price lower than expected.

  • Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:45:06 GMT

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

  • US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:15:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

  • High water threatening floods in several northwest Wyoming communities

    High water threatening floods in several northwest Wyoming communities

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:45:01 GMT

    High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...

    High water is threatening to flood several northwest Wyoming communities, including Clark, Meeteetse, Wapiti, and the South Fork near Cody. Park County’s Emergency Management Coordinator is watching the rivers closely. Rolling muddy water is covering banks, and slamming into bridges on the North Fork of the Shoshone River, and the South Fork near Cody. On the Wood River near Meeteetse, and the Clark’s Fork in Clark Park County’s Emergency Management officer, Mart Kn...

  • Rapid rivers causing potential flooding

    Rapid rivers causing potential flooding

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:14:10 GMT

    As the weather gets warmer, rivers such as the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers have the potential to cause flooding, mainly due to snow melting from the mountains.

    As the weather gets warmer, rivers such as the Boulder and Yellowstone rivers have the potential to cause flooding, mainly due to snow melting from the mountains.

  • Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list

    Online game Words with Friends adds 'covfefe' to its list

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-06-06 01:10:37 GMT
    The mysterious term which President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has now jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of...
    The mysterious term which President Donald Trump tweeted has spread like wildfire on social media and the Scrabble-like multiplayer game has now jumped aboard, defining the word as "the amount and quality of reporting when autocorrect fails you at 3am.".