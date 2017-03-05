MSU seeks tougher rules on synthetic, prescription drugs - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MSU seeks tougher rules on synthetic, prescription drugs

By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University is looking to enforce a stricter policy regarding student use of narcotics and other dangerous drugs.
    
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that a proposal presented to the University Council this week would expand MSU's current policy that prohibits student drug use to cover "mind-altering drugs." The policy also prohibits synthetic substances and the improper use of prescription drugs.
    
MSU President Waded Cruzado has urged deans, vice presidents and students to bring the proposed policy change to their individual groups so the matter can go up for a vote next month.
    
The proposed policy change comes one year after the death of MSU student Natalie Dietrich. The 20-year-old woman died after overdosing on a powerful synthetic drug at a Bozeman music venue in January 2016.
___
    
