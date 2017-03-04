Rallies to speak out against, and supporting suspended radio host

Protesters marched down the streets of Billings tonight both speaking out against, and supporting The Breakfast Flakes of Cat Country 102.9 after an incident in February caused some commotion.

Radio host Paul Mushaben's controversial blog post suggesting basketball organizers should host "all Indian tournaments" because of their behavior, he was suspended.

Saturday, protesters gathered outside of the double tree hotel building where TownSquare Media is located holding signs and speaking out against racism.

Further down the street, demonstrators were also marching to allow the host to come back on air.

We spoke with the demonstrators who were fighting to have the show reinstated, but they declined comments.