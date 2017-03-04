34th Annual Spring Home Improvement Show

This year marks the Spring Home Improvement Show's 34th year. Hundreds of people walked around the MetraPark Expo Center and Montana Pavilion looking to start some home improvement projects.

Show promoter, Mark Hedin says since we've seen such a bad winter, that may be a reason why there was such a good turn out for the first day.

"People have been cooped up all winter long. We've had winter since the end of October. We haven't seen our grasses since about two weeks ago from the end of October, so everyone has just got the itch to go out, and get those spring projects started," he said.

This year's show is the largest one there has ever been. Hedin says there's 700 exhibits and 90-percent of them are from Billings. He says for those looking to start projects, it would take months to track down all of the people you need, but you can do it here, under two roofs.

You also get that face-to-face interaction Hedin says is important, so you can get a feel if you want to work with the company or not.

Hedin says to go with your gut, if you have a bad feelings about a company, go to the next and find someone you can get along and feel comfortable with.