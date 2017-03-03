How Stella's prepares for big Billings weekends

The NAIA tournament is right around the corner and many local businesses are gearing up to prepare for all of the people coming to town.

Stella Ziegler, the owner of billings famous Stella's Kitchen and Bakery said although NAIA weekend is a big one, there are so many big weekends in Billings.

She said Stella's is expecting a huge turnout this weekend because of the Southern B Basketball tournament and the home improvement show.

Some of the ways the restaurant gets ready for an influx of people is through buying extra groceries, having extra staff on hand, and deciding how many baked goods to make at the beginning of each day.