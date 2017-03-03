How Stella's prepares for big Billings weekends

Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government is expanding its scope.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government is expanding its scope.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Crews are making progress plowing the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Crews are making progress plowing the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
CARTWRIGHT, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Montana man has died in a pickup crash in McKenzie County.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
Behind the motivation of hundreds of athletes and beneath the sound of thousands of feet crossing the finish line, one man inspires runners across Montana. SWX Montana's Melinda Lee shares Dave Coppock's passion and legacy as the MSUB Cross Country and Track and Field Coach enters retirement.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man has been arrested.
Things started slowly at both the Class C 8-man, as well as 6-man All Star football games, with defense reigning supreme.
Things started slowly at both the Class C 8-man, as well as 6-man All Star football games, with defense reigning supreme.
Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.