Warm weather doesn't mean warm waters

With the sun shining and the windows rolled down, it may be hard to forget it's still winter. A nice walk along the river with your pet can be a great afternoon activity. But you should still be wary of the water.

Unless you are prepared with all the right equipment, you should still stay off the water. The same goes for your pets.

There are still areas of the river with ice along the banks and if you or your pet falls in, it could be hard to pull yourself to shore.

Sunshine Sports owner Mike Donovan says there's a rule many river guides use; it's called the 100-degree rule.

This means if the air temperature and the water temperature don't equal more than 100, it's not safe to go in.