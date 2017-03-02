Western Heritage Center unveils new, student-created exhibit

The Western Heritage Center welcomes a new exhibit. If the word "history" is music to your ears, you'll enjoy this exhibit.

Students from West High have created a new exhibit called America's Mixtape: Music & Social Movements, 1920's - Present.

The exhibit highlights protest and social movement music from the 20th century.

The exhibit covers topics like war, racism and slavery. Each poster features mp3 players with a song the students chose to represent the specific decade, along with historical information explaining what was going on during that time.

Thursday is the exhibit's opening night, but if you're interested in attending you better hurry!

According to the Western Heritage Center Website it will only be showcased until June 3rd.