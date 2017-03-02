Advances in career and technical education program announced

Big Sky Economic Development and Billings Public Schools have announced the start of a new partnership to advance career and technical education in Yellowstone County.

In the unveiling, members from Big Sky Economic Development, Billings Public Schools and local businesses all agree there are workforce challenges and opportunities in the community.

They say a program like this one could benefit both the students and the community.

The program will include a CTE advisory council as well as a new position, a CTE director.

The director will work with area business partners and the schools to provide the best opportunities for students to be exposed to more job pathways.

The CTE Advisory board will consist of the following public and private partners:

West High School, Skyview High School, Senior High School, BillingsWorks, Brown's Automotive, EBMS, Billings Career Center, ExxonMobil, First Interstate Bank, Best Western ClockTower Inn, Langlas Construction, Northern Hotel, St. John's Lutheran Ministries, Stockman Bank, 360 Office Solutions, Billings Education Foundation, Avitus Group, Denny Menholt, Dick Anderson Construction, Advanced Care Hospital, Cellular Plus, Big Sky Economic Development, St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic