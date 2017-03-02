Advances in career and technical education program announced

LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government is expanding its scope.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Crews are making progress plowing the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
Whether you're traveling for business or heading out for a summer vacation, your trip might be easier than you think.
St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police have identified 61-year-old Steven T. Denson as the suspect in the death of woman found shot in the head in her car at the Kootenai Health Campus Wednesday afternoon. Denson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, contact police immediately.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday after Lewiston Police detectives served a search warrant and found them in possession of nearly $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and $6,300 worth of heroin. Kyle Seidel, 31, of Lewiston, and Andrew Byers, 27, of Clarkston, were arrested around 5 p.m. by detectives at Seidel's home in the 3400 block of 8th St.
