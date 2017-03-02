New Interior Secretary Zinke reverses lead-ammunition ban - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

New Interior Secretary Zinke reverses lead-ammunition ban

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - On his first full day in office, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has issued an order reversing a last-minute action by the Obama administration to ban lead ammunition and fish tackle used on national wildlife refuges.
    
Zinke says the order issued Thursday will increase hunting, fishing and recreation opportunities on lands managed by Fish and Wildlife Service. The former Montana congressman says the order also highlights the need to consult with local communities before taking actions.
    
The order Zinke reversed would have phased out the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle on wildlife refuges by 2022. The order, issued a day before Obama left office Jan. 20, was intended to protect birds from lead poisoning.

