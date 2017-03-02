Maryland Zoo now home for 2 grizzly bear cubs from Montana - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Maryland Zoo now home for 2 grizzly bear cubs from Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Courtesy: Maryland Zoo / Twitter Courtesy: Maryland Zoo / Twitter
Courtesy: Maryland Zoo / Twitter Courtesy: Maryland Zoo / Twitter

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is now home to two grizzly bear cubs from Montana.
    
The zoo says the bears were found trying to survive in the wild without their mother and that the decision was made to capture both cubs in September after it was clear one cub was failing. A veterinarian discovered that the smaller of the cubs had been shot and it was treated.
    
The zoo says the cubs' mother was later found with shotgun wounds to her face and was euthanized.
    
The bears arrived at the zoo in late December and were in quarantine for a month. The zoo's general curator Mike McClure says the cubs are probably around 11 months old and are on permanent loan from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

