14 people hope to replace Zinke in Washington D.C.

Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on an incident on London Bridge (all times local):
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Boulder River in Big Timber. According to NWS, snowmelt from higher elevations will push water levels along the Boulder River to just over flood stage by Sunday.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia's government is expanding its scope.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) - Crews are making progress plowing the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road in northern Montana's Glacier National Park.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
Whether you're traveling for business or heading out for a summer vacation, your trip might be easier than you think.
St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police have identified 61-year-old Steven T. Denson as the suspect in the death of woman found shot in the head in her car at the Kootenai Health Campus Wednesday afternoon. Denson is believed to be armed and dangerous, so if you see him, contact police immediately.
LEWISTON, Idaho - Two men were arrested on drug trafficking charges on Wednesday after Lewiston Police detectives served a search warrant and found them in possession of nearly $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and $6,300 worth of heroin. Kyle Seidel, 31, of Lewiston, and Andrew Byers, 27, of Clarkston, were arrested around 5 p.m. by detectives at Seidel's home in the 3400 block of 8th St.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
