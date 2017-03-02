14 people hope to replace Zinke in Washington D.C.

Here’s a look at the people hoping to replace Ryan Zinke as Montana’s congressional representative. There are eight Democrats hoping for their party’s nomination.

Amanda Curtis is a member of Montana House of Representative... She sponsored the "hire Montana first act". When not in session Curtis works as a high school math teacher... She serves on the board of directors of the national education association.

John Meyer wants to protect the people, forests, water, and wildlife in Montana. He holds a BA in biology and Spanish from the university of Montana. As a biologist, Meyer surveys for rare and threatened plants.

Kelly McCarthy is a member of Montana house of representative. He holds a b-s in professional aeronautics. McCarthy is an air force veteran and has served in the U.S. intelligence community.

Link Neimark attended the university of Wisconsin. He holds degrees in psychology, zoology, and oceanography. Neimark spends his winters a ski instructor at Whitefish Mountain Resort. He spends his summers as the owner and lead guide of Rock Climb Montana.

Rob Quist is a small business owner. He's a three-term member of the Montana Arts Council. Quist is proud to be of his work on Montana’s anti-bullying curriculum. Quist is also a cultural ambassador for the Montana Department of Commerce:

Gary Stein is a U.S. history and psychology teacher. He grew up in Long Island, New York but moved to Montana in 1980. He's a former political analyst for Montana public television.

Tom Weida is a lifelong Montanan who holds a degree in political science. He has management experience with UPS, in construction, and sales. Weida stresses he is not a career politician.

Dan West is a Missoula native who worked for senator's in Washington D.C... He also served as a congressional liaison for NASA.

On February 1st the MSU-B College Democrats held a town hall 5 of the delegates took time to take questions. you can watch the hour and a half video by clicking here.

On the Republican side…

Ed Buttrey is a Montana Senator and serves as Senate Majority Whip. He holds a BS in electrical engineering. Buttrey is also an EMT and rescue diver.

Greg Gianforte is a former gubernatorial candidate. He is the founder of Rightnow Technologies. Gianforte is an advocate for technological advancement and education. He is also the founder of the Gianforte Family Foundation.

Carl Glimm is a small business owner who holds a degree in construction engineering technology. He is a Flathead Building Association Board Member and a volunteer firefighter.

Ken Miller is a former Montana State Senator. He's a small business owner who supports the repeal of Obamacare and promotes natural resources development.

Dean Rehbein is a navy veteran. He makes his living as a heavy highway contractor. This is his first foray into politics. He's running "for the kids" and to balance the budget.

Ed Walker is a former Montana Senator. He holds a BS in economics. He's also the vice-president of business development at Triple L Inc.

***Editor's note: Montana Republican officials said in a statement Thursday real-estate investor Drew Turiano has dropped out of the running for the party nomination. He has been removed from our list.