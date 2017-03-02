Victims of head-on crash near Big Sandy identified

The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.

One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.

District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...