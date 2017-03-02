Victims of head-on crash near Big Sandy identified - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Victims of head-on crash near Big Sandy identified

By Associated Press

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) - Officials in Chouteau County have released the names of two women who died in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 87 near Big Sandy.
    
Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Hale says 43-year-old Rebecca Nicholson of Havre and 61-year-old Sharon Rowe of Helena died in the crash Tuesday afternoon.
    
The Montana Highway Patrol says Rowe's southbound vehicle drifted into the northbound lane, causing the collision. A woman who was a passenger in Nicholson's vehicle was injured.

