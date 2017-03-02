Zinke shows up for his first day of work as Sec. of Interior on horseback

Ryan Zinke didn't hesitate in showing some Montana pride on his first day as Secretary of Interior. He was photographed by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement riding through Washington D.C. on horseback.

The former Navy Seal was sworn in as Secretary of Interior Wednesday morning following a 68-31 confirmation vote in the Senate. He's the first Montanan to to serve in a White House cabinet.

On Secretary Zinke's new Twitter account, he also shared some photos from his first morning on the job. Referring to a photo of himself on horseback Thursday morning, Zinke wrote, "Honored to stand with the brave officers of [the U.S. Park Police] - these professionals put their lives on the line for us."

Honored to stand with the brave officers of @USParkPolice - these professionals put their lives on the line for us pic.twitter.com/QbtojcfvLV — Secretary Ryan Zinke (@SecretaryZinke) March 2, 2017

The AP reports Interior Department spokeswoman Heather Swift said Zinke was proud to accept the invitation from the U.S. Park Police to "stand shoulder to shoulder" with the 9 officers on his first day. He met at the National Mall stables before riding a 17-year-old Irish sport horse named "Tonto."

As soon as Zinke was confirmed Wednesday, he sent a letter to Montana Governor Steve Bullock's office vacating his seat in Congress. Bullock immediately called for a special election to occur on the soonest date allowed by law, Thursday May 25. The Secretary of State's office will give political parties until March 10 to select their candidates.