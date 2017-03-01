Stillwater Building renovation update

The former James F Battin Federal Courthouse Building is now called Stillwater Building.

Wednesday, we took a tour of the work done inside the building so far.

In the past three months, Quentin Eggart of ECC construction said they've made major progress on both the fourth and fifth floors.

"The asbestos removal is 100-percent done on the fifth floor and the fourth floor and in the basement and right now they're currently working on removal in the third and second floor," Eggart said.

He also said there's local electricians and plumbers working on the new building.

For such a huge project, Eggart said they are right on schedule. He estimates the asbestos abatement will be done in June and the tenant space remodels will be completed in September.