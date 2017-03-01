Intruder seen on baby monitor camera in Billings home

John Fraley with Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us the cause of the bear’s death is still unknown.
Construction on the new "Glacier Town Center" off of Highway 93 in Kalispell is on schedule.
With all the alternative vacation rentals, are services like Airbnb or Vacation Rental by Owner threatening local hotels and Inns in the area?
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us that 53 year old Sharon Wyman from Bigfork has been identified as the victim in a single vehicle roll over that occurred Tuesday May 30th.
Sheriff Chuck Curry says while some evidence may have been washed away by the water, crucial parts to the case like identification and finger prints are saved by modern technology.
Downtown Billings is growing as a new business opened its doors Thursday.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
It's a fish that walks! Previous fish seen walking use their fins. This particular fish has what appear to be legs.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
Whether you're traveling for business or heading out for a summer vacation, your trip might be easier than you think.
A Shepherd home was reduced to ash Friday afternoon after a fire broke out on the property on Megan Lane.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
A little rain couldn't stop party animals at the Alive After 5 kickoff Thursday night!
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.
More agencies join the search for a 23-year-old Nebraska man who fell from the Salish Kootenai Dam while visiting the site with friends. A call for help came in around 12:06 after he disappeared from view around a bend.
The Dillon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed Mark Simkins Jr.
Maddie Connelly, a young woman who loves the wilderness... She and her dog Mogi go for a short hike near Glacier National Park - no food, no water, no special clothing.
Multiple agencies are responding to a crash at the intersection of Reserve Drive and LaSalle Road where two vehicles were involved in an accident.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who fell into the river at the Seli'š Ksanka Qlispe' Dam (formally Kerr Dam) near Polson.
Organizations across Missoula are coming together to battle homelessness.
A burglary crime spree hits local shops in the downtown area of Dillon.
