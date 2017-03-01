Zinke releases statement following confirmation hearing

Former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke released a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning following his Senate confirmation as Secretary of the Interior.
The statement reads in part: "Today it is with a heavy but optimistic heart that I resign from my position as the Congressman for Montana. I'm resigning not because I do not wish to serve Montana, but rather it is to accept the role of Secretary of the Department of the Interior and serve Montana at a higher level."
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...
Montana Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of a particular rule of the road-- moving over for emergency vehicles. Montana law says drivers are required to move over a lane or slow sown at least 20 miles per hour below the speed limit for emergency vehicles That includes police, ambulances, and tow trucks. The national campaign #MoveOver17 is an effort to educate American drivers about this law. While the rule is part of basic driver's education, statistics show ove...
