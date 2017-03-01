Zinke releases statement following confirmation hearing - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Zinke releases statement following confirmation hearing

By KULR-8 News Staff
Former Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke released a statement on Facebook Wednesday morning following his Senate confirmation as Secretary of the Interior.

The statement reads in part: "Today it is with a heavy but optimistic heart that I resign from my position as the Congressman for Montana. I'm resigning not because I do not wish to serve Montana, but rather it is to accept the role of Secretary of the Department of the Interior and serve Montana at a higher level."

