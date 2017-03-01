Special election to fill Zinke seat set for May 25th - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Special election to fill Zinke seat set for May 25th

Posted: Updated:
HELENA (AP) -

Gov. Steve Bullock says a special election will be held May 25 to fill Montana's vacant seat in the U.S. House.
    
That seat became vacant Wednesday when Republican Ryan Zinke was confirmed as President Donald Trump's Interior Department secretary.
    
Bullock said after the confirmation it is important to fill the vacancy as quickly as possible.
    
Seven Republican hopefuls have paid a $1,740 filing fee to the party to be considered the party's candidate in the special election. They include Greg Gianforte, who recently lost the governor's race to Democrat Steve Bullock.
    
Eight people are seeking the Democratic Party's nomination, including former U.S. Senate candidate Amanda Curtis.
    
The parties plan to hold special nominating conventions to select their candidates. The Democrats' convention is scheduled for Sunday in Helena, and the Republicans have not yet set a date.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Energy Capitol of Montana reacts to withdrawal of Paris Climate Accord

    Energy Capitol of Montana reacts to withdrawal of Paris Climate Accord

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:57:23 GMT

    The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.

    The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.

  • Billings man arrested in baby's death

    Billings man arrested in baby's death

    Friday, June 2 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-06-03 00:16:14 GMT

    A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.

    A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man has been arrested. 

  • Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Drought watch in effect for Northeast Montana

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:45:06 GMT

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

    One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana. 

    •   