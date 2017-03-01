Special election to fill Zinke seat set for May 25th

Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Democratic candidate Rob Quist chose to defer most of the questions and comments about Gianforte to Gallatin County law enforcement, saying "it's not for me to judge."
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
From maroon and silver to blue, roughly 2,500 people gathered for Rob Quist's Missoula rally. Vermont Senator and former Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders was Quist's speaker today at UM's Adams Center for Democratic Congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
Vice President Mike Pence is in Billings Friday to join a political rally in support of congressional candidate Greg Gianforte at MetraPark.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Montana to campaign with congressional candidate and political outsider Rob Quist on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The tour will include free public rallies in Missoula, Butte, Billings, and Bozeman.
The people of Colstrip have found their community in the cross-hairs of environmentalists for years. We ask residents what they feel the future holds now that the United States is pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord Agreement.
A 6-month-old child is dead and a Billings man is arrested in the case.
One of the heaviest winters in recent memory for much of Montana didn't leave much moisture behind in Northeast Montana.
Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
With Montana's special election now firmly in the rear-view mirror, a number of questions and concerns await Montana politicians as Greg Gianforte prepares to join Congress
Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.
